Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Announce Sweat North American Tour
Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have been aligned for a long time. Both artists are the kind of streaming-era pop stars who command significant followings even if they don’t have a ton of chart success to show for it. Both are among the most critically acclaimed artists in their fields, known for bringing a stylish experimental edge to their music. They both are especially popular among queer audiences. Back in the late 2010s, they teamed up on the songs “1999” and “2099.” And now they’re co-headlining an arena tour together.
Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat will traverse North America’s hockey and basketball sheds this fall, starting in Detroit in mid-September and wrapping up in Seattle in late October. Shygirl will open all shows. Advance presale registration is available here through April 25. Presale begins that day at 10AM local time, with public onsale to follow on April 26 at 10AM local time via Live Nation.
Sivan released his most recent album Something To Give Each Other last fall. Charli will release her new album Brat in June. Check out the dates below.
TOUR DATES:
09/14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
09/16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
09/18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
09/20 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
09/23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
09/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
09/26 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
09/28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
09/30 – Chicago, IL – United Center
10/02 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
10/03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
10/05 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
10/06 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
10/09 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
10/11 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
10/13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
10/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
10/18 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
10/20 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
10/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
10/23 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena