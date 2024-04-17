Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Announce Sweat North American Tour

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have been aligned for a long time. Both artists are the kind of streaming-era pop stars who command significant followings even if they don’t have a ton of chart success to show for it. Both are among the most critically acclaimed artists in their fields, known for bringing a stylish experimental edge to their music. They both are especially popular among queer audiences. Back in the late 2010s, they teamed up on the songs “1999” and “2099.” And now they’re co-headlining an arena tour together.

Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat will traverse North America’s hockey and basketball sheds this fall, starting in Detroit in mid-September and wrapping up in Seattle in late October. Shygirl will open all shows. Advance presale registration is available here through April 25. Presale begins that day at 10AM local time, with public onsale to follow on April 26 at 10AM local time via Live Nation.

Sivan released his most recent album Something To Give Each Other last fall. Charli will release her new album Brat in June. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

09/14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

09/16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

09/18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

09/20 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

09/23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

09/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

09/26 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

09/28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

09/30 – Chicago, IL – United Center

10/02 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

10/03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

10/05 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

10/06 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

10/09 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10/11 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

10/13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

10/18 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

10/20 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

10/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

10/23 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena