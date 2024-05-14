The Dismemberment Plan Announce More Reunion Shows

When the second wave emo-focused Las Vegas music festival Best Friends Forever announced its inaugural lineup in February, basically everyone in the world (or, more realistically, a small cross section of the population with big hearts, sharp minds, and impeccable taste) was delighted to learn that the Dismemberment Plan were reuniting for their first performance since 2014. Today the one-of-a-kind Washington, DC indie rock heroes have revealed they’re playing three more shows back East this fall ahead of the big fest.

These shows are billed as a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the D-Plan’s 1999 masterpiece Emergency & I. They’ll take place in DC, Richmond, and Durham, the three cities where the band members are located these days. The band explains as much in a simple, direct statement about the reunion:

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Emergency & I, The Dismemberment Plan is playing a handful of shows in their current hometowns of Washington D.C., Richmond, VA and Durham, NC and the Best Friends Forever festival in Las Vegas, NV. Our schedules don’t align much these days, so these will be the only cities we’re playing.

Below, you’ll find the dates and ticket links.

TOUR DATES:

09/06 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club [tickets]

09/07 – Richmond VA @ Richmond Music Hall [tickets]

09/08 – Durham NC @ Motorco [tickets]

10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever [tickets]

In case you missed it, two Plan members, bassist Eric Axelson and drummer Joe Easley, recently released the debut album from their band Milliseconds.