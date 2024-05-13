David Gilmour Announces First Tour In Eight Years

May 13, 2024

David Gilmour has announced his first tour in eight years. The Pink Floyd member is releasing a new solo album, Luck And Strange, in September — he shared lead single “The Piper’s Call” from it a couple weeks ago. His tour dates include shows at Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl in the US, and shows at Circo Massimo in Rome and Royal Albert Hall in London.

The Los Angeles shows will take place on October 29 and 30. The NYC shows will be on November 4 and 5. Ticket details here.

