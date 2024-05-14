Nap Eyes last released music in 2021 with the When I Come Around EP. The Halifax indie outfit is back today with two new songs, “Feline Race Wave” and “Ice Grass Underpass,” out on Paradise of Bachelors.

“Ice Grass Underpass” is a Velvet Underground-indebted tune written in 2009 by singer, guitarist, and principal songwriter Nigel Chapman. The track narrates a walk gone existential. “Feline Race Wave” is similarly cosmic: “Beyond all doubt/ Beyond all trace/ Beyond all trace of doubt/ In outer space,” the opening lines go. Hear both below.