Nap Eyes – “When I Come Around” (Green Day Cover)

Nap Eyes, Halifax-based makers of deeply satisfying indie rock, have always been vocal Green Day fans; frontman Nigel Chapman has said that the ’90s punk stars are his longtime favorite band. Today, Nap Eyes have made that love official, dropping a cover of Green Day’s 1994 classic “When I Come Around,” practically a folk traditional for the gen-Xers and older millennials of the world. On their version, Nap Eyes turn “When I Come Around” into a downbeat, internal indie rock song, with muttered vocals and sad slide guitar. It fits!

That “When I Come Around” cover anchors a new Nap Eyes EP, which is coming out next week and which is also called When I Come Around. Nap Eyes have been busy lately; last year, they released the album Snapshot Of A Beginner, as well as a few loosies. When I Come Around is practically a loosie collection in itself. In addition to the Green Day Cover, there’s also a version of Bonnie Raitt’s “Thank You,” a remix of “Even Though I Can’t Read Your Mind” from the hyper-pop duo Time XL, and a new song called “Following A God Desire.”

In the video for the “When I Come Around” cover, Nigel Chapman encounters a Reddit commenter who says that he should be more like Machine Gun Kelly, and he gives himself a pop-punk makeover in response. Margarita Brighton directs. Check out the Nap Eyes video below, as well as the Green Day original.

Chapman says:

Green Day has been my favourite band since I was 12 years old, and “When I Come Around” has always been one of my favourites by them. The quality of the song speaks for itself; it’s one of the greatest songs ever written, in my opinion. I’ve been working under the influence and in the shadows of this and other Green Day songs, periodically reconnecting with and being floored by them, ever since I first began writing my own songs years ago. I hope the world will understand that getting to record this cover with Nap Eyes is a longtime dream come true.

The When I Come Around EP is out 5/24 on Jagjaguwar.