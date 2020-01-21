Nap Eyes – “Mark Zuckerberg”

Here is a song called “Mark Zuckerberg.” Do Nap Eyes have your attention yet? Alright, good.

In truth, the Halifax quartet have deserved your listening ears for many years now. Over the course of three albums, they’ve developed into a unit as capable of rock ‘n’ roll fireworks as the languid folksy rambling they made their name on, and vocalist Nigel Chapman belongs in the pantheon of weary indie-rock poet types a la Berman and Bejar. As it happens, Nap Eyes are opening for Destroyer on tour this year, with Ryley Walker sitting in on guitar. Like Destroyer, Nap Eyes will be promoting a new LP on that outing. At the end of March they’ll release Snapshot Of A Beginner through esteemed mega-indie Jagjaguwar, which co-released 2018’s I’m Bad Now.

Which brings us to the new album’s lead single, “Mark Zuckerberg.” Against crunchy and echo-laden guitars seasoned with pedal steel, Chapman begins by inquiring, “Is Mark Zuckerberg a ghost? Maybe, maybe/ Where are his hands and why don’t you ever see them in public?” By the end, it’s morphed into a Belle And Sebastian song and Chapman has found his way to a mantra: “Transcendence is all around us.” The journey from point A to point B is both short and rewarding.

It’s even better with director Techgod and animator Cole Kush’s music video. The members of Nap Eyes are rendered as floating ghosts. Zuckerberg crawls out of a TV a la The Ring and dances with them. Transcendence truly is all around us.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “So Tired”

02 “Primordial Soup”

03 “Even Though I Can’t Read Your Mind”

04 “Mark Zuckerberg”

05 “Mystery Calling”

06 “Fool Thinking Ways”

07 “If You Were In Prison”

08 “Real Thoughts”

09 “Dark Link”

10 “When I Struck Out On My Own”

11 “Though I Wish I Could”

ALBUM ART:

TOUR DATES:

03/04 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House %

03/05 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount %

03/06 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair %

03/07 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel %

03/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts %

03/09 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat %

03/11 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle %

03/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West %

03/13 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge %

03/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill %

03/15 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room %

03/16 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater %

03/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge %

03/19 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos %

03/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre %

03/22 – Victoria, BC @ Lucky Bar

03/25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

03/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar

03/29 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

03/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

04/01 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

04/02 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

04/04 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

04/05 – Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern

04/15 – London, UK @ The Moth Club

04/16 – Liverpool, UK @ Leaf

04/17 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

04/18 – Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

04/19 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare And Hounds

04/20 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

04/22 – Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephemere

04/23 – Brussels, BE @ Volta

04/24 – Rotterdam, NL @ V11

04/25 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

% with Destroyer

Snapshot Of A Beginner is out 3/27 on Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.