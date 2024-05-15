A new TR/ST album is coming this year. In December, the electronic project of Robert Alfons signed to Dais and shared “Robrash,” followed by “Being Boring,” a Pet Shop Boys cover with Jake Shears. Today, TR/ST is back with “Soon,” another taste of a new LP.

“Soon” is mixed by Chris Coady, Damian Taylor, co-produced by Alfons and Nightfeelings, and mastered by Mike Bozzi. Alfons previously described the new record as “bigger, better, beautiful, and buried in mud.” Hear “Soon” below.