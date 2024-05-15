You Blew It! Announce Keep Doing What You’re Doing Anniversary Shows

You Blew It! are reuniting for Florida’s famed Fest this fall, and that’s not the only gig they’re playing. Today the Orlando emo greats revealed they’re playing six more shows this September in major markets across the US. The tour marks the 10th anniversary of Keep Doing What You’re Doing, YBI!’s excellent 2014 LP. LA, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, New York, and Philadelphia are on the agenda. Check out the itinerary below (or in the graphic above).

TOUR DATES:

09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo (w/ Heart To Gold)

09/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill (w/ Heart To Gold)

09/24 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean (w/ Footballhead)

09/26 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom (w/ Carly Cosgrove)

09/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right (w/ Carly Cosgrove)

09/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club (DIY Superbowl)

10/25-27 – Gainesville, FL @ Fest

You Blew It! previously reunited last year for a handful of Florida shows, which were their first gigs in five years. In 2017, Tanner Jones talked to us about the end of the band as a full-time concern.