Gainesville’s The Fest Announces 2024 Lineup

The annual Gainesville punk gathering known simply as the Fest has announced its 2024 lineup. From Oct. 25-27, the birthplace of Tom Petty and home of the Florida Gators will welcome another staggering haul of punk greats.

At the top of the poster are two veteran bands, Gainesville locals Hot Water Music (doing what’s billed as a 30th anniversary celebration) and the Bouncing Souls, who’ll play four full albums (Hopeless Romantic, Gold Record, Summer Vacation, and Anchors Aweigh) over the course of two sets. There are some other high-profile full-album performances lined up, including Joyce Manor doing all 19 minutes of Never Hungover Again for its 10th anniversary, Ted Leo And The Pharmacists reenacting Shake The Sheets for its 20th anniversary, Cloud Nothings playing Here And Nowhere Else for its 10th anniversary, Florida favorites You Blew It! reuniting to run through Keep Doing What You’re Doing for its 10th anniversary, and Big D And The Kids Table playing all of Good Luck for its 25th.

Also in the mix: Streetlight Manifesto, Matt And Kim, Superchunk, Cursive, Fucked Up, the Flatliners, Mustard Plug, both Scream and A Wilhelm Scream, Riverboat Gamblers, Planet Smashers, Further Seems Forever, City Of Caterpillar, Carly Cosgrove, J. Robbins Band, Rozwell Kid, Pg. 99, Restorations, Teenage Halloween, Freezing Cold, Destiny Bond, Dikembe, and many more. Check out the full lineup — at least until more bands are announced July 1 — on the poster below. Tickets will go on sale April 22 at 10AM ET.