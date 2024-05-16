Last month, White Reaper and Spiritual Cramp announced a split 7-inch and shared half of it with the collaboration “Whatever You Say Man.” Now the two punk crews are back with the second half, “Shimmy.”

“‘Shimmy’ is a song we all wrote together during the very early days of the pandemic, and for whatever reason at that time we just couldn’t crack the code on the lyrics or the arrangement,” White Reaper said. “Years later, having revisited the song, it seemed clear what to add and / or subtract to get it to where we wanted it to be. There’s this sort of fast-talking / singing part in the verses that felt like something that would really lend itself to Mike’s voice and he totally crushed it.”

Hear the track below.