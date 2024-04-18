Two of our finest straight-up rock ‘n’ roll bands have joined forces. Louisville garage shredders White Reaper have been in the game for over a decade, and they’ve got four albums to their name, including last year’s Asking For A Ride. A couple of months ago, they dropped their cover of the Sound’s “I Can’t Escape Myself.” San Francisco punk roppers Spiritual Cramp are relative upstarts. After years of buildup, they finally released their kickass self-titled debut last year, and they won a whole lot of converts with that record and with their stint opening for Militarie Gun on tour. Now, White Reaper and Spiritual Cramp are coming together for a few shows and for a brand-new split 7″.

Spiritual Cramp and White Reaper are playing four East Coast shows together in June, and they’ll both have new songs on the new split that’s dropping next month. Today, we get to hear one of the tracks from the split. “Whatever You Say Man” is a revved-up stomper that’s got members of White Reaper helping out, and it’s very cool to hear Spiritual Cramp operating with an even bigger crew of cutthroat musicians. Here’s what SC frontman Mike Bingham says about the track:

This is a funny song for me. I feel like I should start this blurb off with the disclaimer that I am not usually a depressed person. But sometimes on a day where I start writing lyrics for a song, I am. Some days, I wake up and I look around at all the beauty of the world and I’m moved to tears and overwhelmed with gratitude. Some days, I wish I never woke up. This song is about what it feels like to wake up on the wrong side of the bed.

Below, listen to “Whatever You Say Man” and check out the two bands’ tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

White Reaper & Spiritual Cramp:

6/17 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

6/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

6/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

6/21 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

White Reaper:

8/23 – Torremolinos, Spain @ Canela Party

8/27 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach %

8/28 – Southampton, UK @ Papillion %

8/29 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2 %

% with Militarie Gun

Spiritual Cramp:

4/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues *

4/27 – San Diego, CA @ Soma *

4/28 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium *

6/13 – Detroit, MI @ Lager House

6/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

6/15 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Place

6/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

6/22 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

7/25 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

7/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

7/27 – Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room

7/29 – Seattle, WA @ Madam Lou’s

7/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

7/31 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

8/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

8/08 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory ^

* with Movements

^ with the Hives

The White Reaper/Spiritual Cramp split is out 5/16.