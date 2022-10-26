Garage-punk saviors White Reaper have announced a new album, Asking For A Ride. The follow-up to 2019’s You Deserve Love will be out January 27 via Elektra and comes with a Lance Bangs-directed music video for the lead single, “Pages.”

Recorded and self-produced in Nashville with the help of engineer Jeremy Ferguson, Asking For A Ride features 10 tracks that guitarist/singer Tony Esposito says best represent the White Reaper live experience. “We ask ourselves: ‘Does it sound good when we play it in the room together?’ And if it does, those are the songs we want to pursue,” he says.

Guitarist Hunter Thompson adds: “We started to recognize how we operate best as a band.”

“It seems like ‘Pages’ could’ve easily existed on one of our earlier records, it’s just a few chords and a simple melody; but because of that, I’d say that it’s pretty unique to the rest of our new album. We can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on,” Esposito adds of “Pages.”

Meanwhile, Lance Bangs comments on the “Pages” video:

White Reaper are a joy to make things with, 5 guys that are good company in recording studios, house parties, live shows, and anywhere else you can spend time among them. We had a great experience shooting saturated color motion picture film on handheld cameras for the ‘Real Long Time’ video for their previous album, and I wanted to get everyone together for an outdoor daylight look in one of my favorite architectural public spaces, the Keller Fountain in Portland, Oregon. It was designed in the late 60s and opened to the public in 1970. It’s an enduring free space where people can spend time. We filmed on a bright, warm afternoon and conjured up a video that feels like the song: dynamic, catchy, genuine.

Listen to and watch “Pages” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Asking For A Ride”

02 “Bozo”

03 “Fog Machine”

04 “Getting Into Trouble W/ The Boss”

05 “Funny Farm”

06 “Pink Slip”

07 “Heaven Or Not”

08 “Crawlspace”

09 “Thorn”

10 “Pages”

TOUR DATES:

02/07 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl +#

02/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indy +#

02/10 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall +#

02/11 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall +#

02/13 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Studio +#

02/14 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn +#

02/15 – Dallas, TX @ Granada +#

02/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad +#

02/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom +#

02/19 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box +#

02/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre +#

02/22 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall +#

02/24 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre +#

02/25 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile +#

02/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre +#

03/02 – Denver, CO @ Summit *&

03/03 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *&

03/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid *&

03/06 – Des Moines, IA @ Woolys *&

03/07 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *&

03/08 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall *&

03/10 – Chicago, IL @ Metro *&

03/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *&

03/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls *&

03/14 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House *&

03/17 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza &

03/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts &

03/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale &

03/22 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *&

03/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Hell *&

03/24 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East *&

03/25 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners *&

+ Narrow Head

# Taipei Houston

* Militarie Gun

& Mamalarky

Asking For A Ride will be out 1/27 via Elektra. Pre-order it here.