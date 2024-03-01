The Louisville rockers White Reaper released a new album, Asking For A Ride, at the top of 2023. They spent some of last year opening for Weezer on their indie rock roadtrip, and guitarist Tony Esposito got to shred at a Bengals game in the fall. Today, they’re releasing a cover of the Sound’s “I Can’t Escape Myself,” which kicked off the English band’s 1980 debut album Jeopardy.

“We wanted to put something out and we didn’t have an album yet so we covered a song that we love,” Esposito said in a statement. “We’ve done this before and we’ll probably do it again. The Sound is a really great band and you should check them out if you’re unfamiliar.”

Guitarist Hunter Thompson added, “The sounds we made sound so much like The Sound, you’re gonna have trouble differentiating our sounds from The Sound’s sounds.”

Listen below.

White Reaper’s “I Can’t Escape Myself” cover its out now via Elektra.