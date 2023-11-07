Watch White Reaper’s Tony Esposito Shred At The Bengals Game

News November 7, 2023 11:46 AM By Chris DeVille

Watch White Reaper’s Tony Esposito Shred At The Bengals Game

News November 7, 2023 11:46 AM By Chris DeVille

The resurgent Cincinnati Bengals defeated the floundering Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football two nights ago, perhaps boosted by a semi-local performer of note. Tony Esposito of Louisville’s White Reaper was on hand, rocking the jersey of SNF broadcaster and former Bengals wide receiver Cris Collinsworth while also rocking in the musical sense. Esposito shredded through Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” and, befitting Cincy’s team theme, Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome To The Jungle.” He sounded amazing up there. Watch footage below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sleaford Mods End Show Early After Palestinian Scarf Thrown Onstage: “Don’t Be Asking Me To Pick Sides”

3 days ago 0

Slipknot Announce Departure Of Drummer Jay Weinberg Then Delete Post

2 days ago 0

Kate Bush Shares Statement In Lieu Of Attending Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest