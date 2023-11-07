Watch White Reaper’s Tony Esposito Shred At The Bengals Game
The resurgent Cincinnati Bengals defeated the floundering Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football two nights ago, perhaps boosted by a semi-local performer of note. Tony Esposito of Louisville’s White Reaper was on hand, rocking the jersey of SNF broadcaster and former Bengals wide receiver Cris Collinsworth while also rocking in the musical sense. Esposito shredded through Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” and, befitting Cincy’s team theme, Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome To The Jungle.” He sounded amazing up there. Watch footage below.