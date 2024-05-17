Last month, Empire Of The Sun returned with “Changes,” a song from their first new album in eight years. Today, they’re officially announcing the details of the record: It’s called Ask That God and it’ll be out in July.

“It has been a journey unlike any other that Empire Of The Sun has undertaken. We always ‘go there’ when it comes to exploration of both the self and the outside world,” the band’s Lord Littlemore hared in a statement. “This body of work represents the greatest shift in consciousness our world has ever seen and that ’s reflected in the music.

Emperor Steele added: “Ask That God is an album we searched for and were thankfully blessed with. We are nothing more than conduits, gathering experience and finding what is meant for the Empire to find.”

They’re sharing second single “Music On The Radio” today as well. “To me this song is like a teenager rebelling against his imaginary emotions,” Steele said. “It’s penned in only that unique way Lord Littlemore can bring words to life. The bass wraps it’s arms around you in some kind of hypnotic groove and you’re powerless to its charms.”

Watch a video for it below.

Ask That God is out 7/26 via Capitol Records. You can pre-order it here.