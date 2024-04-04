Empire Of The Sun are back today with “Changes” from their first new album in eight years. It taps directly back into that sleek synth-powered festival-pop vibe the duo made its name on.

Lord Nick Littlemore says the song “represents the shifting sands of time, empires rise and fall but the sun shall shine on. Come once more into the world we’ve created, delve deeper within and be rewarded with its ever-expanding story, each and every one is invited to explore the new era.” His bandmate Luke Steele adds that it “was a breakthrough track for us. It felt like the moment of clarity when it became evident we were in the new era, our time of rebirth, the next chapter of Empire.”

Hear “Changes” below.

A music video shot in Thailand will premiere Thursday night:

“Changes” is out officially 4/5 via Capitol Records/EMI AUS. Littlemore’s other band Pnau released new album Hyperbolic a couple weeks ago.