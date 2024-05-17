Earlier this week, System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian published his memoir Down With The System. Today, Tankian also announces a new solo EP called Foundations. Tankian has released a few solo records over the years; Orca, his most recent album, came out back in 2013. With Foundations, Tankian is going back to music that he wrote during different stages of his career, and first single “A.F. Day” goes back literal decades.

The title of “A.F. Day” stands for “Another Fucking Day”; it has nothing to do with Arcade Fire or Agnostic Front. It’s a heady, punk-influenced rocker about how religion can’t keep us afloat. Tankian talked a bit about the song and the new EP in a recent Stereogum interview:

We’re doing an EP called Foundations, which is music from different eras of my career. We’re starting with the release of a song called “A.F. Day” that’s at least 25 years old. They’re from early System days that I’ve never worked out with System and [they’re] punk rock, kind of metal, heavy songs. So I mean, how do they interrelate? I don’t know. I don’t see music or lyrics interrelating much. I’ve included them within the memoir, in terms of reflecting back and doing some explanations, but I don’t know how else they relate.

Here’s what Tankian says about the song in a press release:

This is a song I wrote in the early days of SOAD that I never released. The majority of the instrumentation and vocals are recordings from that time. Dystopian in mood, it’s a reflection of the angst and anti-authoritarian attitude I had to conformity.

Check out “A.F. Day” below.

“A.F. Day” is out now on Gibson Records, and the Foundations EP is coming this fall. Check out our We’ve Got A File On You interview with Serj Tankian here.