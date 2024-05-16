LA Hardcore Band Vamachara Are Breaking Up

The Los Angeles hardcore band Vamachara have announced that they are breaking up. “After ten years, we have decided to bring Vamachara to an end,” they wrote in a statement posted on their social media accounts. “The band sincerely thanks everyone for their support throughout the years. We will do our very best to return to as many cities and countries as possible before our final show.”

No word yet on when their last run of tour dates will commence. The band’s most recent, and now final, album Roses On My Grave, came out last year.