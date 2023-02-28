Vamachara – “How Long Until It Kills Me”

New Music February 28, 2023 12:06 PM By Tom Breihan

Vamachara – “How Long Until It Kills Me”

New Music February 28, 2023 12:06 PM By Tom Breihan

In December, the ultra-heavy Southern California hardcore band Vamachara released “From Miles Away,” their first new song in a few years. At the time, “From Miles Away” was a standalone single, but now we learn that it’s the opening track from Vamachara’s forthcoming sophomore album, which has the extremely hard title No Roses On My Grave. Today, Vamachara have announced the LP and dropped another song.

Vamachara recorded No Roses On My Grave with Taylor Young — exactly the guy who you want to call if you’re a heavy hardcore band in Southern California. The new song “How Long Until It Kills Me” is recklessly fast, and it’s got some absolutely disgusting riffage and some bellowed-out lyrics about trying to kill the weakness within yourself. Check it out below.

No Roses On My Grave is out 4/28 on Closed Casket Activities.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Akon’s “I Wanna Love You” (Feat. Snoop Dogg)

7 days ago 0

The 10 Best Flaming Lips Songs (That Even Flaming Lips Fans Might Not Know)

6 days ago 0

Daft Punk Announce Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition With Demos And Outtakes

6 days ago 0

Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing The Bejesus Out Of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You”

6 days ago 0

Matt And Kim Discuss New Band PG14 And The Difficulty Of Self-Promotion

6 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest