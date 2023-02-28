In December, the ultra-heavy Southern California hardcore band Vamachara released “From Miles Away,” their first new song in a few years. At the time, “From Miles Away” was a standalone single, but now we learn that it’s the opening track from Vamachara’s forthcoming sophomore album, which has the extremely hard title No Roses On My Grave. Today, Vamachara have announced the LP and dropped another song.

Vamachara recorded No Roses On My Grave with Taylor Young — exactly the guy who you want to call if you’re a heavy hardcore band in Southern California. The new song “How Long Until It Kills Me” is recklessly fast, and it’s got some absolutely disgusting riffage and some bellowed-out lyrics about trying to kill the weakness within yourself. Check it out below.

<a href="https://vamacharahc.bandcamp.com/album/no-roses-on-my-grave">No Roses on My Grave by Vamachara</a>

No Roses On My Grave is out 4/28 on Closed Casket Activities.