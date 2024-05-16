Watch King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Debut New Song “Sad Pilot” In Germany

News May 16, 2024 7:54 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released their 25th album, The Silver Cord. Did you think they were done? Of course they’re not. The Australian psych-rock crew is already teasing its follow-up. Tonight in Germany, the band debuted a new song called “Sad Pilot.”

About LP26, Ambrose Kenny-Smith told SPIN last week, “It’s pretty rock / blues-rock — sort of like a classic ‘70s-sounding album. Lots of energy. Lots of big vibes going on. We’re in the stages of shooting video clips and finishing off the artwork.” Kenny-Smith is also soon releasing an album titled Ill Times with Tame Impala/Pond member Jay Watson through their project GUM.

Watch King Gizzard play “Sad Pilot” below in the first three minutes of the video.

