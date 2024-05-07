Last year, GUM, the project of Tame Impala/Pond member Jay Watson, teamed up with Ambrose Kenny-Smith of King Gizzard and the Murlocs for a 7″ single. Today, the Australian psych musicians announced a new collaborative album titled Ill Times.

Ill Times is the first release on King Gizzard’s new label, p(doom) records. Watson and Kenny-Smith’s friendship traces back to 2009, when they met at a bar after Tame Impala performed at the Eureka Hotel in Kenny-Smith’s hometown of Geelong, Victoria. The collaboration came naturally, sparked by DMs with links. Last year’s “Minor Setback” and “Old Transistor Radio” appear on Ill Times.

A big theme on Ill Times is loss, especially on the title track, which captures the disorientation of re-entering the world while in the midst of grief. “I learned life is too short to live it in regret or a hole of depression,” Kenny-Smith said in as statement. Hear that track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dud”

02 “Ill Times”

03 “Minor Setback”

04 “Fool For You”

05 “Resilience”

06 “Powertrippn’”

07 “Old Transistor Radio”

08 “Emu Rock”

09 “Marionette”

10 “The Gloater”

Ill Times is out 7/19 on p(doom).