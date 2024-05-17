Billie Eilish’s “Lunch” Video Is A Lot Of Fun

Today, Billie Eilish’s third album Hit Me Hard And Soft is out in the world. When Eilish announced the album last month, she said that there would be no advance singles “i wanna give it to you all at once.” But now that the album has been out for half a day, Eilish has shared a video for the track “Lunch,” which our own Danielle Chelosky describes as “an anthem about eating a girl out.” That means Eilish has identified “Lunch” as the single, and that was the right call.

“Lunch” is a springy, flirty, disco-influenced jam, and Billie Eilish sounds like she’s having fun singing it. I don’t know whether it’s necessarily news for an A-list pop star to drop a single about same-sex desire in 2024, but we’ve come a long way since “I Kissed A Girl,” and this one sounds like a hit. Eilish talked about the song in a recent Rolling Stone profile:

That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real. I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina. I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years. It’s really frustrating to me that it came up.

In the “Lunch” video, Eilish dresses like the SoundCloud-rap hypebeast kid that she sort of was when we first met her. It’s an energetic ’90s-style clip with a white background and a whole lot of fisheye lens, and you can watch it below.

Hit Me Hard And Soft is out now on Darkroom/Interscope.