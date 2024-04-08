Billie Eilish Announces New Album Hit Me Hard And Soft, Out Next Month

This spring is already crowded with big album releases from gigantic pop stars, and now another one has joined the fray. Billie Eilish, who’s been teasing her third LP for a while now, has officially announced that she’ll released the new album Hit Me Hard And Soft on May 17.

Billie Eilish has been teasing new music in Instagram recently. In December, she told Jimmy Fallon that the record was “almost done.” In her Instagram announcement, Eilish says that there will be no advance singles: “not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once :PPP finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it. love you love you love you.”

As with Eilish’s past two albums, the record was produced and co-written by her brother Finneas. According to a press release, the album “will be available on all digital platforms, and in a continued effort to minimize waste and combat climate change; across all physical formats in limited variants on the same day, with the same track-listing and using 100% recyclable materials.” (Eilish recently criticized the practice of releasing multiple vinyl variants as “wasteful.”)

It’s been nearly three years since Billie Eilish released her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, but she’s been extremely culturally present in recent months. Last year, Eilish released the ballad “What Was I Made For?” on the Barbie soundtrack, and that song won the Grammy for Song Of The Year and the Oscar for Best Original Song. (Eilish is now a two-time Oscar winner.) Eilish’s song “Bury A Friend” also served as the theme for the most recent True Detective season. A new Billie Eilish album is going to be a big deal. People are probably already readying their outraged op-eds for when Hit Me Hard And Soft beats Cowboy Carter for Album Of The Year at next year’s Grammys.

Hit Me Hard And Soft is out 5/17 on Darkroom/Interscope.