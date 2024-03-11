This is Eilish and Finneas’ second Oscar win after winning the same category for the James Bond theme “No Time To Die” in 2022. “What Was I Made For?” is the first song to win Song Of The Year at the Grammys and Best Original Song at the Oscars since Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” in 1998. Eilish also becomes the youngest ever two-time Oscar winner.

Ludwig Göransson won Best Original Score for Oppenheimer at the Oscars this year. The field included Laura Karpman for American Fiction, John Williams for Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, Robbie Robertson for Killers Of The Flower Moon, and Jerskin Fendrix for Poor Things.

This is Göransson’s second Oscar win — he won for Black Panther in 2019.

The Best Original Song and Score categories were presented by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Wicked co-stars.