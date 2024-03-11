Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish Wins Best Song, Ludwig Göransson Wins Best Score
The Barbie track “What Was I Made For?,” which was written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, won for Best Original Song at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night.
Eilish beat out a Best Original Song field that included another Barbie nominee in “I’m Just Ken,” which was written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt and performed by Ryan Gosling; “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony, music and lyrics by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson; “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers Of The Flower Moon, music and lyrics by Scott George; and “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot, which was written by Diane Warren — her 15th loss in the Original Best Song category.
This is Eilish and Finneas’ second Oscar win after winning the same category for the James Bond theme “No Time To Die” in 2022. “What Was I Made For?” is the first song to win Song Of The Year at the Grammys and Best Original Song at the Oscars since Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” in 1998. Eilish also becomes the youngest ever two-time Oscar winner.
Ludwig Göransson won Best Original Score for Oppenheimer at the Oscars this year. The field included Laura Karpman for American Fiction, John Williams for Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, Robbie Robertson for Killers Of The Flower Moon, and Jerskin Fendrix for Poor Things.
This is Göransson’s second Oscar win — he won for Black Panther in 2019.
The Best Original Song and Score categories were presented by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Wicked co-stars.