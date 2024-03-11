Diane Warren Extends Record For Most Best Original Song Oscar Losses To 15

Diane Warren has extended her record for the most Best Original Song losses at the Academy Awards. Warren has lost the category 15 times, now that her Flamin’ Hot song “The Fire Inside” was beaten by Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?”

Warren’s first nomination took place in 1987 for the chart-topping Mannequin song “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” and she went nearly a decade before receiving her next nomination for “Because You Loved Me” from Up Close & Personal in 1996. She was nominated the following three years, then again in 2001, and went through another dry spell until 2014. Since then, except for one year in 2016, a Warren-penned song has been nominated for Best Original Song ever year.

Warren shared a statement ahead of the ceremony: “Some thoughts on Oscar day, first of all anyone, including me, who was nominated were put here by the very best in their fields. In my category, it is the very best of the very best on the planet in film music,” she wrote. “There are only 5 of us. 4 of us will not win tonite. But all of us have already won. I want to take a moment to say thank U to everyone who has supported me and my song this year and so many of my songs thru the years. That means everything. That is the win.”

This year, we ranked Diane Warren’s 15 Oscar-nominated songs from Worst To Best.