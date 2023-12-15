Billie Eilish Says She’s Almost Done With Her Third Album

Billie Eilish released her sophomore LP Happier Than Ever in 2021, and the album cycle died down a long time ago, but Eilish never goes away. Right now, she’s doing a huge awards-circuit push for “What Was I Made For?,” her big ballad from the Barbie soundtrack. It’s not like Billie Eilish really needs any more awards, but “What Was I Made For?” is up for a bunch of Grammys and a Golden Globe. (The Oscar nominations haven’t come out yet, but it almost seems like a lock for a Best Original Song nomination, and Eilish already has a damn Oscar.)

Last night, Billie Eilish was on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, mostly to talk about a single that came out five months ago. That’s some real for-your-consideration campaigning, and Fallon did his part, gushing shamelessly. During their interview, Eilish also said, “We are almost done with this new album. So at some point, you will know more, but I’m not gonna say anything right now.” I guess that’s how album cycles get started. Here’s the interview:

This weekend, Billie Eilish will also serve as musical guest on the year’s last episode of Saturday Night Live with host Kate McKinnon, another person who was involved with Barbie. (She was Weird Barbie.) Here’s their promo: