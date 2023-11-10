Grammy Nominations 2024: See The List
The 2024 Grammy nominations are here. They arrive on a week in which the Recording Academy plunged once more into scandal, with a lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct by former CEO Neil Portnow and a potential cover-up within the organization. But they rolled out the contenders this morning nonetheless with a webcast featuring St. Vincent, Jeff Tweedy, Muni Long, Kim Petras, Jon Bon Jovi, Arooj Aftab, Amy Grant, and more.
SZA leads the field with nine nominations, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year. Phoebe Bridgers has seven nominations — six with boygenius plus one for her SZA collab “Ghost In The Machine.” Victoria Monét is also up for seven. Jack Antonoff has six, as do Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, and Jon Batiste, who won Album Of The Year last year. Grammy favorite Billie Eilish also has six, giving her 25 career nominations.
Three new categories are in play this year: Best Alternative Jazz album, Best African Music Performance, and Best Pop Dance Recording. According to Billboard, the 615 submissions for Record Of The Year are the fewest since 2004, and the 476 entries for Album Of The Year are the fewest since 1995, both thanks to an increased submission fee designed to pare back unruly lists of candidates. The Grammys have also reduced the number of nominees in the Big Four (“general field”) categories from 10 to eight.
Here are the nominees in select categories…
Album Of The Year
World Music Radio – Jon Batiste
The Record – boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. – Lana Del Rey
The Age Of Pleasure – Janelle Monae
Guts – Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights – Taylor Swift
S.O.S. – SZA
Record Of The Year
“Worship” – Jon Batiste
“Not Strong Enough” – boygenius
“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
“What Was I Made For” – Billie Eilish
“On My Mama” – Victoria Monet
“Vampire” – “Olivia Rodrigo”
“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
“Kill Bill” – SZA
Song Of The Year
“A&W” – Lana Del Rey
“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
“Butterfly” – Jon Batiste
“Dance The Night” – Dua Lipa
“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Kill Bill” – SZA
“What Was I Made For” – Billie Eilish
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monet
The War & Treaty
Best Alternative Music Album
The Car – Arctic Monkeys
The Record – boygenius
Did You Know There’s A Tunnel… – Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island – Gorillaz
I Inside The Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Belinda Says” – Alvvays
“Body Paint” – Arctic Monkeys
“Cool About It” – boygenius
“A&W” – Lana Del Rey
“This Is Why” – Paramore
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
“Paint The Town Red” – Doja Cat
“What Was I Made For” – Billie Eilish
“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo-Group Performance
“Thousand Miles” – Miley Cyrus Feat. Brandi Carlile
“Candy Necklace” – Lana Del Rey Feat. Jon Batiste
“Never Felt So Alone” – Labrinth
“Karma” – Taylor Swift Feat. Ice Spice
“Ghost In The Machine” – SZA Feat. Phoebe Bridgers
Best Pop Vocal Album
Chemistry – Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo
– (Subtract) – Ed Sheeran
Midnights – Taylor Swift
Best Pop Dance Recording
“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” – David Guetta Feat. Anne-Marie
“Miracle” – Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding
“Padam Padam” – Kylie Minogue
“One In A Million” – Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
“Rush” – Troye Sivan
Best Rap Performance
“The Hillbillies” – Baby Keem Feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Love Letter” – Black Thought
“Rich Flex” – Drake & 21 Savage
“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” – Killer Mike Feat. André 3000, Future, & Eryn Allen Kane
“Players” – Coi Leray
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” – Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage
“Attention” – Doja Cat
“Spin Bout You” – Drake & 21 Savage
“All My Life” – Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
“Low” – SZA
Best Rap Album
Her Loss – Drake & 21 Savage
MICHAEL – Killer Mike
HEROES & VILLIANS – Metro Boomin
King’s Disease III – Nas
UTOPIA – Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
“Attention” – Doja Cat
“Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Feat. Aqua
“Just Wanna Rock,” – Lil Uzi Vert
“Rich Flex” – Drake & 21 Savage
“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” – Killer Mike Feat. André 3000, Future, & Eryn Allen Kane
Best Rock Performance
“Sculptures Of Anything Goes” – Arctic Monkeys
“More Than a Love Song” – Black Pumas
“Not Strong Enough” – boygenius
“Rescued” – Foo Fighters
“Lux Æterna” – Metallica
Best Rock Song
“Angry” – The Rolling Stones
“Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Emotion Sickness” – Queens Of The Stone Age
“Not Strong Enough” – boygenius
“Rescued” – Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album
But Here We Are – Foo Fighters
Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons – Metallica
This Is Why – Paramore
In Times New Roman… – Queens of the Stone Age
Best Metal Performance
“Bad Man” – Disturbed
“Phantom Of The Opera” – Ghost
“72 Seasons” – Metallica
“Hive Mind” – Slipknot
“Jaded” – Spiritbox
Best R&B Performance
“Summer Too Hot” – Chris Brown
“Bad To Love” – Robert Glasper Feat. SiR & Alex Isley
“ICU” – Coco Jones
“How Does It Make You Feel” – Victoria Monet
“Kill Bill” – SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Simple” – Babyface Feat. Coco Jones
“Lucky” – Kenyon Dixon
“Hollywood” – Victoria Monét Feat. Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
“Good Morning” – PJ Morton Feat. Susan Carol
“Love Language” – SZA
Best R&B Song
“Angel” – Halle
“Back To Love” – Robert Glasper Feat. SiR & Alex Isley
“ICU” – Coco Jones
“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
“Snooze” – SZA
Best Progressive R&B Album
Since I Have A Lover – 6LACK
The Love Album: Off The Grid – Diddy
Nova – Terrace Martin & James Fauntleroy
The Age Of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
S.O.S. – SZA
Best R&B Album
Girls Night Out – Babyface
What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones
Special Occasion – Emily King
JAGUAR II – Victoria Monét
CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP – Summer Walker
Best Country Album
Rollin’ Out The Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osbourne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Rustin’ In The Rain — Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson
Best Country Solo Performance
“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
“Buried” – Brandy Clark
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs
“The Last Thing on My Mind” – Dolly Parton
“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“High Note” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Billy Strings
“Nobody’s Nobody” – Brothers Osborne
“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan Feat. Kacey Musgraves
“Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)” – Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
“Save Me” – Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson
“We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce Feat. Chris Stapleton
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile
Hit Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter Of The Year
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Best Film Score
Barbie
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Fabelmans
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
Oppenheimer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Feat. Aqua
“Dance The Night” – Dua Lipa
“I’m Just Ken” – Ryan Gosling
“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna
“What Was I Made For” – Billie Eilish
You can find the complete list at grammy.com.