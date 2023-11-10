Grammy Nominations 2024: See The List

The 2024 Grammy nominations are here. They arrive on a week in which the Recording Academy plunged once more into scandal, with a lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct by former CEO Neil Portnow and a potential cover-up within the organization. But they rolled out the contenders this morning nonetheless with a webcast featuring St. Vincent, Jeff Tweedy, Muni Long, Kim Petras, Jon Bon Jovi, Arooj Aftab, Amy Grant, and more.

SZA leads the field with nine nominations, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year. Phoebe Bridgers has seven nominations — six with boygenius plus one for her SZA collab “Ghost In The Machine.” Victoria Monét is also up for seven. Jack Antonoff has six, as do Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, and Jon Batiste, who won Album Of The Year last year. Grammy favorite Billie Eilish also has six, giving her 25 career nominations.

Three new categories are in play this year: Best Alternative Jazz album, Best African Music Performance, and Best Pop Dance Recording. According to Billboard, the 615 submissions for Record Of The Year are the fewest since 2004, and the 476 entries for Album Of The Year are the fewest since 1995, both thanks to an increased submission fee designed to pare back unruly lists of candidates. The Grammys have also reduced the number of nominees in the Big Four (“general field”) categories from 10 to eight.

Here are the nominees in select categories…

Album Of The Year

World Music Radio – Jon Batiste

The Record – boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. – Lana Del Rey

The Age Of Pleasure – Janelle Monae

Guts – Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights – Taylor Swift

S.O.S. – SZA

Record Of The Year

“Worship” – Jon Batiste

“Not Strong Enough” – boygenius

“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus

“What Was I Made For” – Billie Eilish

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monet

“Vampire” – “Olivia Rodrigo”

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

“Kill Bill” – SZA

Song Of The Year

“A&W” – Lana Del Rey

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

“Butterfly” – Jon Batiste

“Dance The Night” – Dua Lipa

“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus

“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Kill Bill” – SZA

“What Was I Made For” – Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monet

The War & Treaty

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car – Arctic Monkeys

The Record – boygenius

Did You Know There’s A Tunnel… – Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island – Gorillaz

I Inside The Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Belinda Says” – Alvvays

“Body Paint” – Arctic Monkeys

“Cool About It” – boygenius

“A&W” – Lana Del Rey

“This Is Why” – Paramore

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus

“Paint The Town Red” – Doja Cat

“What Was I Made For” – Billie Eilish

“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo-Group Performance

“Thousand Miles” – Miley Cyrus Feat. Brandi Carlile

“Candy Necklace” – Lana Del Rey Feat. Jon Batiste

“Never Felt So Alone” – Labrinth

“Karma” – Taylor Swift Feat. Ice Spice

“Ghost In The Machine” – SZA Feat. Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album

Chemistry – Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo

– (Subtract) – Ed Sheeran

Midnights – Taylor Swift

Best Pop Dance Recording

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” – David Guetta Feat. Anne-Marie

“Miracle” – Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding

“Padam Padam” – Kylie Minogue

“One In A Million” – Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

“Rush” – Troye Sivan

Best Rap Performance

“The Hillbillies” – Baby Keem Feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Love Letter” – Black Thought

“Rich Flex” – Drake & 21 Savage

“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” – Killer Mike Feat. André 3000, Future, & Eryn Allen Kane

“Players” – Coi Leray

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” – Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage

“Attention” – Doja Cat

“Spin Bout You” – Drake & 21 Savage

“All My Life” – Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

“Low” – SZA

Best Rap Album

Her Loss – Drake & 21 Savage

MICHAEL – Killer Mike

HEROES & VILLIANS – Metro Boomin

King’s Disease III – Nas

UTOPIA – Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“Attention” – Doja Cat

“Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Feat. Aqua

“Just Wanna Rock,” – Lil Uzi Vert

“Rich Flex” – Drake & 21 Savage

“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” – Killer Mike Feat. André 3000, Future, & Eryn Allen Kane

Best Rock Performance

“Sculptures Of Anything Goes” – Arctic Monkeys

“More Than a Love Song” – Black Pumas

“Not Strong Enough” – boygenius

“Rescued” – Foo Fighters

“Lux Æterna” – Metallica

Best Rock Song

“Angry” – The Rolling Stones

“Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Emotion Sickness” – Queens Of The Stone Age

“Not Strong Enough” – boygenius

“Rescued” – Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are – Foo Fighters

Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons – Metallica

This Is Why – Paramore

In Times New Roman… – Queens of the Stone Age

Best Metal Performance

“Bad Man” – Disturbed

“Phantom Of The Opera” – Ghost

“72 Seasons” – Metallica

“Hive Mind” – Slipknot

“Jaded” – Spiritbox

Best R&B Performance

“Summer Too Hot” – Chris Brown

“Bad To Love” – Robert Glasper Feat. SiR & Alex Isley

“ICU” – Coco Jones

“How Does It Make You Feel” – Victoria Monet

“Kill Bill” – SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Simple” – Babyface Feat. Coco Jones

“Lucky” – Kenyon Dixon

“Hollywood” – Victoria Monét Feat. Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét

“Good Morning” – PJ Morton Feat. Susan Carol

“Love Language” – SZA

Best R&B Song

“Angel” – Halle

“Back To Love” – Robert Glasper Feat. SiR & Alex Isley

“ICU” – Coco Jones

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét

“Snooze” – SZA

Best Progressive R&B Album

Since I Have A Lover – 6LACK

The Love Album: Off The Grid – Diddy

Nova – Terrace Martin & James Fauntleroy

The Age Of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe

S.O.S. – SZA

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out – Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones

Special Occasion – Emily King

JAGUAR II – Victoria Monét

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP – Summer Walker

Best Country Album

Rollin’ Out The Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osbourne – Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Rustin’ In The Rain — Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson

Best Country Solo Performance

“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers

“Buried” – Brandy Clark

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs

“The Last Thing on My Mind” – Dolly Parton

“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“High Note” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Billy Strings

“Nobody’s Nobody” – Brothers Osborne

“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan Feat. Kacey Musgraves

“Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)” – Vince Gill & Paul Franklin

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce Feat. Chris Stapleton

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile

Hit Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter Of The Year

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Best Film Score

Barbie

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Fabelmans

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Oppenheimer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Feat. Aqua

“Dance The Night” – Dua Lipa

“I’m Just Ken” – Ryan Gosling

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna

“What Was I Made For” – Billie Eilish

You can find the complete list at grammy.com.