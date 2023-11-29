Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish Playing Last Two SNLs Of 2023
Hosts and musical guests have been revealed for the last two Saturday Night Live episodes of 2023. The show has rounded up some heavy hitters to close out the year: On Dec. 9, Olivia Rodrigo will be the musical guest with host Adam Driver. Then, on Dec. 16, Billie Eilish is set to do the music alongside ex-SNL cast member and fellow Barbie alum Kate McKinnon, returning for the first time as host. Between Rodrigo and Eilish, it’s possible a Grammys ceremony will spontaneously break out in Studio 8H next month. This weekend’s episode is hosted by Emma Stone with musical guest Noah Kahan.