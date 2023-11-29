Hosts and musical guests have been revealed for the last two Saturday Night Live episodes of 2023. The show has rounded up some heavy hitters to close out the year: On Dec. 9, Olivia Rodrigo will be the musical guest with host Adam Driver. Then, on Dec. 16, Billie Eilish is set to do the music alongside ex-SNL cast member and fellow Barbie alum Kate McKinnon, returning for the first time as host. Between Rodrigo and Eilish, it’s possible a Grammys ceremony will spontaneously break out in Studio 8H next month. This weekend’s episode is hosted by Emma Stone with musical guest Noah Kahan.

