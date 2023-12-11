The Golden Globe nominations are out, which means popular musicians (and composers!) are up for some big, shiny awards.

As with the Grammy nominations, Barbie: The Album looms large over the Best Song For Motion Picture category, with three songs from the movie comprising half the nominees. Dua Lipa and co-writers Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Caroline Allin are up for “Dance The Night,” while Ronson and Wyatt each snag a second nod for the Ryan Gosling-sung “I’m Just Ken,” and awards season mainstays Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell are nominated for “What Was I Made For?”

Other contenders in the Best Song category include Bruce Springsteen for “Addicted To Romance” from She Came To Me, Lenny Kravitz for “Road To Freedom” from Rustin, and the team behind Jack Black’s viral Super Mario Bros. hit “Peaches” — Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker.

Some big names will also clash in the Best Original Score, Motion Picture category: Ludwig Göransson for Oppenheimer, Jerskin Fendrix for Poor Things, the late Robbie Robertson for Killers Of The Flower Moon, Mica Levi for The Zone Of Interest, Daniel Pemberton for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, and Joe Hisaishi for The Boy And The Heron.

In other music tie-ins, Selena Gomez is nominated for Best Television Female Actor – Musical/Comedy Series for her work in Only Murders In The Building, while Fantasia Barrino is up for Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy for The Color Purple. Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour movie is nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.