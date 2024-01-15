True Detective Returns With Billie Eilish Theme Song

True Detective: Night Country, the fourth season of the HBO anthology show, debuted last night, and its theme song is Billie Eilish’s “bury a friend,” from When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, her 2019 debut album.

Issa López, this season’s showrunner, told Business Insider about picking the Eilish song. “I knew that the series was going to need a powerful anthem, a showstopper, honestly,” she said. “When we were doing the titles, I tried several things and then I realized that the lyrics of this song seem to be written for the series. It’s crazy. It talks about a tongue, about burying your friend. It seemed that it was made for the show. So we tried it and it just matched and it was meant to be.”

“bury a friend” has popped up as the soundtrack to a whole lot after being released a few years ago. It’s featured in two recent movie trailers for Madame Web and Night Swim.

Here’s the True Detective: Night Country opening credits: