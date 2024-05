Last month the Montréal power-pop band Laughing shared “Bruised,” an early single from their new album Because It’s True. They’ve got another teaser track out today. “Will She Ever Be A Friend Of Mine” is three minutes of pure Byrds-y bliss by way of Big Star, Teenage Fanclub, and the Lemonheads. Let the jangly riffs and harmonious melancholia commence:

Because It’s True is out 6/28 on Celluloid Lunch/Meritorio.