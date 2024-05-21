Earlier this year, Youth Lagoon shared the song “Football,” Trevor Powers’ first material since last year’s Heaven Is A Junkyard. Today, he’s back with “Lucy Takes A Picture,” co-produced by Rodaidh McDonald.

“Once in a while there’s a song that feels like I’ve been trying to write it my whole life. Lucy is one of those,” Powers explained. “My only concern now with music is bringing the inner world to life. It’s not about making something better — it’s about making something true. Songs were a lot harder to write when I hated myself. When my soul changed, my music did too.”

He continued:

In February, I walked past a bus stop and noticed a small piece of paper tucked into the bars of a metal bench. In shaky handwriting that looked both deranged and Biblical, the note said, “This is the tale of my resurrection. I died so I could live again.” I found the nearest patch of grass and lay down like a dummy. This note was either a message from an angel or the ravings of a pharmaceutical junkie — maybe both. Either way it was just for me. I don’t think it’s possible to have true character without first catching a glimpse of hell. Maybe that’s what it meant? In the words of W.H. Auden, “Don’t get rid of my devils, because my angels will go too.” Whatever this poetic rascal, angel or imp was getting at, these words rang the bell of my soul. I went home and wrote “Lucy Takes a Picture.”

Watch the “Lucy Takes A Picture” video below, made with longtime collaborator Tyler T. Williams.