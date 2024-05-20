Primavera Sound Names Stage After Steve Albini

For nearly two decades, Steve Albini and his band Shellac were fixtures at the Primavera Sound Festival. Shellac first played the Barcelona fest in 2006. They missed the next year, but since 2008, Shellec have played every incarnation of Primavera. Last year, Shellac played the Primavera fests in Barcelona, Porto, and Madrid. They were among the last shows that the band ever played.

A couple of weeks ago, Steve Albini suddenly and unexpectedly died at the age of 61. The sad news took the world by surprise. Shellac had plans. Their stunning new album To All Trains just came out last Friday, and they were scheduled to once again play Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival the weekend after next. Now, the festival has announced that it’s naming one of its stages after Albini.

The stage that Shellac were scheduled to play this year — the one across from the Plenitude Stage — will now be known as the Steve Albini Stage. Shellac were supposed to follow the Spanish punk band Viuda as the second band on that stage. Now, instead of finding a replacement, Primavera will hold a To All Trains listening party that’ll function as a kind of wake for Albini’s fans. Over the rest of the festival, acts like Duster, Scowl, Gel, Hannah Diamond, and Brutus will play the Albini stage. The set times for the festival are now up here.

