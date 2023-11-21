Primavera Sound 2024 Lineup Has Pulp, Lana Del Rey, SZA, Mitski, Vampire Weekend, More

The Barcelona flagship of the massive, beloved Primavera Sound Festival has a vaunted reputation as the best-curated large festival on the planet. It can’t be easy to live up to that rep, but every year, Primavera unveils another poster that makes our collective eyes bug out. Today, it’s happening again. The 2024 lineup of Primavera Sound has a list of headliners that includes the once-again-active Pulp, along with Lana Del Rey, SZA, Mitski, PJ Harvey, FKA twigs, the National, Justice, Phoenix, Disclosure, and Vampire Weekend. (Vampire Weekend has been on a couple of festival lineups lately, which suggest that the band might have new music on the way.)

Further down the poster, the Primavera Sound lineup remains lousy with riches. The list of smaller-font artists includes Bikini Kill, Clipse, Jai Paul, Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, Deftones, Peggy Gou, Arca, Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, Kim Petras, Omar Apollo, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, Ethel Cain, Faye Webeter, Romy, Yo La Tengo, Amyl And The Sniffers, BADBADNOTGOOD, 070 Shake, the Blessed Madonna, the Armed, billy woods, Chelsea Wolfe, Amaarae, A. G. Cook, Blonde Redhead, Arab Strap, Lankum, yeule, Sofia Kourtesis, Tirzah, William Basinski, American Football, Duster, Scowl, Militarie Gun, Roc Marciano, Mannequin Pussy, Ratboys, Gel, Brutus, Voxtrot, Eartheater, Joanna Sterberg, Julie Byrne, Jessica Pratt, Model/Actriz, Slow Pulp, and Water From Your Eyes, among many others. Motherfucking Dogstar are playing! Keanu Reeves is coming to Primavera!

The big show goes down at Barcelona’s Parc Del Fòrum from 5/29 to 6/2. It looks like a party. Start pricing those flights and hotel rooms right now, and find all the relevant details here.