Next month, a new Tom Petty tribute compilation called Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty is coming out. We’ve shared covers by Dolly Parton and Chris Stapleton from it already, and it also includes contributions from Willie Nelson, George Strait, Luke Combs, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, and more. Today, Wynonna Judd and Lainey Wilson are sharing a cover from the album, their take on Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ 1980 track “Refugee.”

The song arrives alongside a video featuring them in the studio recording the cover. “That was one of the coolest experiences of my life,” Wilson shared in a statement. “My gosh, every time I tried to use that growl in my voice, I was trying to channel my inner Wynonna. Everybody wants an inner Wynonna.” Check it out below.

Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration Of Tom Petty is out 6/21.