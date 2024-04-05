Dolly Parton – “Southern Accents” (Tom Petty Cover)
The new compilation Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration Of Tom Petty will feature covers of Petty’s catalog by an all-star cast of artists from across the Americana spectrum: Dolly Parton, George Strait, Steve Earle, Willie and Lukas Nelson, Marty Stuart, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Wynonna Judd, Carly Pearce, Lady A, Margo Price, Rhiannon Giddens, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley, Midland, Breland, Jamey Johnson, as well as Petty’s Heartbreakers bandmates Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench. Bentley’s cover of “American Girl” already impacted country radio, and now Parton’s version of the title track from 1985’s Southern Accents is here.
“I was fortunate enough to get to know Tom over the years,” Parton says in a press release. “He’s such an iconic artist and important songwriter. I’m so honored to be a part of this special album and to be able to share my version of one of Tom’s best songs, ‘Southern Accents’.”
Parton’s “Southern Accents” cover arrives with a video by Trey Fanjoy featuring Parton alongside Petty’s old home movies and other archival footage. Watch below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “I Should Have Known It” by Chris Stapleton
02 “Wildflowers” by Thomas Rhett
03 “Runnin’ Down A Dream” by Luke Combs
04 “Southern Accents” by Dolly Parton
05 “Here Comes My Girl” by Justin Moore
06 “American Girl” by Dierks Bentley
07 “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Lady A
08 “I Forgive It All” by Jamey Johnson
09 “I Won’t Back Down” by Brothers Osborne
10 “Refugee” by Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson
11 “Angel Dream No. 2” by Willie Nelson & Lukas Nelson
12 “Learning To Fly” by Eli Young Band
13 “Breakdown” by Ryan Hurd feat. Carly Pearce
14 “Yer So Bad” by Steve Earle
15 “Ways To Be Wicked” by Margo Price feat. Mike Campbell
16 “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Midland
17 “Free Fallin’” by The Cadillac Three feat. Breland
18 “I Need To Know” by Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives
19 “Don’t Come Around Here No More” by Rhiannon Giddens feat. Silkroad Ensemble and Benmont Tench
20 “You Wreck Me (Live)” by George Strait
Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration Of Tom Petty is out 6/21 via Petty Legacy/Big Machine.