The new compilation Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration Of Tom Petty will feature covers of Petty’s catalog by an all-star cast of artists from across the Americana spectrum: Dolly Parton, George Strait, Steve Earle, Willie and Lukas Nelson, Marty Stuart, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Wynonna Judd, Carly Pearce, Lady A, Margo Price, Rhiannon Giddens, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley, Midland, Breland, Jamey Johnson, as well as Petty’s Heartbreakers bandmates Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench. Bentley’s cover of “American Girl” already impacted country radio, and now Parton’s version of the title track from 1985’s Southern Accents is here.

“I was fortunate enough to get to know Tom over the years,” Parton says in a press release. “He’s such an iconic artist and important songwriter. I’m so honored to be a part of this special album and to be able to share my version of one of Tom’s best songs, ‘Southern Accents’.”

Parton’s “Southern Accents” cover arrives with a video by Trey Fanjoy featuring Parton alongside Petty’s old home movies and other archival footage. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Should Have Known It” by Chris Stapleton

02 “Wildflowers” by Thomas Rhett

03 “Runnin’ Down A Dream” by Luke Combs

04 “Southern Accents” by Dolly Parton

05 “Here Comes My Girl” by Justin Moore

06 “American Girl” by Dierks Bentley

07 “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Lady A

08 “I Forgive It All” by Jamey Johnson

09 “I Won’t Back Down” by Brothers Osborne

10 “Refugee” by Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson

11 “Angel Dream No. 2” by Willie Nelson & Lukas Nelson

12 “Learning To Fly” by Eli Young Band

13 “Breakdown” by Ryan Hurd feat. Carly Pearce

14 “Yer So Bad” by Steve Earle

15 “Ways To Be Wicked” by Margo Price feat. Mike Campbell

16 “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Midland

17 “Free Fallin’” by The Cadillac Three feat. Breland

18 “I Need To Know” by Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives

19 “Don’t Come Around Here No More” by Rhiannon Giddens feat. Silkroad Ensemble and Benmont Tench

20 “You Wreck Me (Live)” by George Strait

Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration Of Tom Petty is out 6/21 via Petty Legacy/Big Machine.