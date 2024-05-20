Growing Stone is the solo project of Skylar Sarkis, the leader of the New York band Taking Meds. He’s been putting out music under the name since 2018, and his debut full-length, I Had Everybody Snowed, was released in 2020. Today, he’s announcing a new album called Death Of A Momma’s Boy, which was produced by James Palko, his Taking Meds bandmade who also records as Jimmy Montague. Check out the lead single from Death Of A Momma’s Boy, “The Keep,” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Apple Church Rd”

02 “The Keep”

03 “Country Song”

04 “Dishes”

05 “No Substitute”

06 “Spring In New York”

07 “The Gym”

08 “Play It All Night Long”

09 “Ballad Of Growing Stone”

10 “The River Keeps The Pull”

Death Of A Momma’s Boy is out 6/28 via Near Mint.