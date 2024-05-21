In 2022, Oceanator released her second album Nothing’s Ever Fine, which had contributions from Bartees Strange, Jeff Rosenstock, Chris Farren, and more. Today, the project of Brooklyn musician Elise Okusami is announcing its follow-up, Everything Is Love And Death. “Get Out” is out now with a music video directed by Paul DeSilva.

“‘Get Out’ is about fighting your brain and depression when it’s trying to immobilize you,” Okusami explained. “I wanted to do a video on film, and the inspirations were Buffy and The Outsiders. So we figured if we were going Buffy anyway, might as well make it about literally fighting your demons and the idea for the video was born. Paul and Liz and I had a bunch of talks putting the idea together, and I’m very pleased with how it came out.”

DeSilva added:

The concept for “Get Out” came largely from Elise who wanted to create a fight scene homage to some favorites like Buffy The Vampire Slayer and The Outsiders. With the lyrics being a sort of rallying call to fight back against depression, we settled on a demon character who would steal a symbol of her tranquility and she would chase him down, stopping at nothing until she had regained that peace. Shooting on film was the obvious choice to get the gritty, textural quality we were looking for and Cinematographer Martin Parsekian did a great job capturing the mood, especially during the chaotic fight scene. We hope you enjoy our video for Oceanator’s “Get Out!”

Everything Is Love And Death is Okusami’s first album with revered producer Will Yip. Okusami plays guitar, bass, synths and drums; there’s help from Yip on drums and other percussion, as well as her brother Mike Okusami on bass and piano and additional instrumentation from Megan Siebe, Andrew Whitehurst, Eric Sherman and David Haik.

“The feeling that these songs were giving me was that they needed to be a big, loud rock band with shredding guitars,” Okusami said about the album, and that intensity can be heard on “Get Out.” Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

06/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom %

06/20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst %

06/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post %

06/22 – Albany, CA @ The Ivy Room %

06/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill %

07/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro #

07/09 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall #

07/11 – Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts #

07/12 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #

08/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ! [SOLD OUT]

% w/ Team Dresch

# w/ Bad Cop/Bad Cop

! w/ Jeff Rosenstock

Everything Is Love And Death is out 8/30 on Polyvinyl.