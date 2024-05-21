How is it possible that Desire didn’t already have a song called “Vampire”? The duo of singer Megan Louise and ex-Chromatics/Glass Candy leader Johnny Jewel took 13 years between albums before coming back with their 2022 sophomore LP Escape, and now they’re planning to drop a new album called Games People Play later this year. As with any Johnny Jewel project, you can’t believe the album exists until you’ve already heard it in full at least twice, but Desire do have a new song out in the world.

Desire released their single “Darkside” in March, and now they’ve followed it with the new song “Vampire,” which is about as deep into their wheelhouse as you can possibly get. It’s dark-romantic synthpop jam that glimmers softly and sets a tone that’s equal parts flirty and forbidding — sort of like a vampire. This time around, Desire indulge in some gun sound effects, but that doesn’t mean it sounds dangerous. After all, we know that vampires are bulletproof. Listen below.

Games People Play is supposedly coming later this year on Italians Do It Better, and who knows! Maybe it’ll happen!