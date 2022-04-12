Desire – “Telling Me Lies”

Desire – “Telling Me Lies”

Back in 2020, Desire — the synth-pop project of Megan Louise and Johnny Jewel — were supposed to release Escape, their first album in a decade. Though they shared a few singles from it (the title track, “Black Latex,” and “Zeroes“), the album never materialized. But today Desire has re-announced the album with a new release date of May 3. They’ve also shared a new single, “Telling Me Lies,” and the just-revealed tracklist contains all the other Desire songs that have come out over the past few years. Check out “Telling Me Lies” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Black Latex”
02 “Telling Me Lies”
03 “Liquid Dreams”
04 “Love Is A Crime” (Feat. Mirage)
05 “Zeros”
06 “Dark Age”
07 “Haenim” (Feat. Ether)
08 “Ghosts”
09 “Escape”
10 “The Young And The Restless”
11 “Days & Nights”
12 “L’Amulette De Vie”
13 “Friends & Enemies”

Escape is out 5/3 via Italians Do It Better.

