Desire – “Zeros”

Desire, Chromatics mastermind Johnny Jewel’s project with singer Megan Louise, were supposed to release their first album in a decade last year. We got a couple of tracks but, as has become par for the course with Johnny Jewel projects, the album never materialized.

The last thing we heard from Desire was a new song on the Italians Do It Better’s After Dark 3 compilation a few months ago. Who knows what’s going on with the album that was supposed to come out, Escape. Regardless, Desire are back again today with another new track, “Zeros.”

“As the calendar pages fly by, we are all reaching for a new normal on what sometimes feels like an endless loop,” reads a statement on the band’s Instagram. “The cyclical music echoes flashback sequences of a recurring dream, chanting ‘Falling like a feather…Never touch the floor’. We sampled the incessant strikes of a grandfather clock, stopwatches, & digital alarm clocks to keep the time. From sunrise to sunset, every single day is adding up.”

Listen to “Zeros” below.