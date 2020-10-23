Stream Italians Do It Better’s After Dark 3 Compilation

Every once in a while, Johnny Jewel’s Italians Do It Better label releases a compilation featuring music from their large constellation of artists. The first one, called After Dark, came out in 2007; After Dark 2 followed in 2013. Now After Dark 3 has arrived and it features a bunch of new tracks from the extended Italo disco universe, plus the previously released Club Intl song “Crush” and a remix of the Chromatics track “Toy.”

There’s a brand-new one from Chromatics called “Endless Sleep,” which has been included on every iteration of the still-unreleased Dear Tommy tracklist, plus new songs from IDIB staples Jewel, Desire, and Farah. Most of After Dark 3 spotlights the newer generation of the label’s artists, though, including Orion, Joon (with a Bananarama cover and an original), MOTHERMARY, Double Mixte, and more.

Check out the full compilation below.

After Dark 3 is out now via Italians Do It Better.