Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter, Movie Star Riley Keough, Sues To Block Sale Of Graceland

Graceland, the late Elvis Presley’s iconic Memphis estate, is scheduled to go up for auction this week. Presley’s granddaughter is trying to prevent it from happening. Riley Keough, the actress and director who starred as a musician herself in Daisy Jones & The Six, is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and the current executor of the Presley estate. She’s suing to block the sale of her grandfather’s former mansion — where Elvis and many of his relatives are buried — claiming that the auction has been initiated on a fraudulent basis, the New York Times reports.

When Lisa Marie died last year, a company called Naussany Investments presented documents claiming that she had borrowed $3.8 million and offered up Graceland as collateral. Court papers filed by Keough’s lawyers last month assert that the documents confirming the loan are fraudulent. A 2018 promissory note confirming the loan appears to be notarized in Florida by Kimberly Philbrick. But in Keough’s filing, Philbrick denies notarizing the document. “I have never met Lisa Marie Presley, nor have I ever notarized a document signed by Lisa Marie Presley,” an affidavit from Ms. Philbrick states.

Graceland was scheduled to go up for auction on Thursday, but in light of Keough’s lawsuit, the court has placed a restraining order on any sale, pending a hearing scheduled for this Wednesday. Elvis Presley Enterprises currently operates Graceland as a museum and tourist destination. “There is no foreclosure sale,” a company rep said in a statement to the Times. Neither Keough or her lawyers have publicly commented.