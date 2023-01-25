In March, Amazon Prime Video will premiere the limited series Daisy Jones & The Six, which is based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid about the rise and fall of a fictional ’70s band fronted by Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. The show will star Riley Keough (daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley) and Sam Claflin in the leading roles, while Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, and Sebastian Chacon round out the Six.

Meanwhile, the show will have an accompanying debut album by Daisy Jones & The Six called Aurora. It features co-writes from Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne, Taylor Goldsmith, Madison Cunningham, Chris Weisman, James Valentine, and more. Produced by Blake Mills and recorded at Sound City Studios, Aurora also features production from Tony Berg and instrumentalists who’ve played with Rilo Kiley, the Who, Nine Inch Nails, Pearl Jam, David Bowie, Elton John, Jeff Beck, the Wallflowers, and more.

“Creating the library of music for Daisy Jones and the Six was an experience I’ll never forget,” Mills says in a press release. “I am grateful that, among other things, it afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with so many of my peers, and also some of my heroes.”

Today, we get to hear a song called “Regret Me,” which is performed by Keough as Jones, plus Claflin, Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, and Sebastian Chacon.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Aurora”

02 “Let Me Down Easy”

03 “Kill You To Try”

04 “Two Against Three”

05 “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)”

06 “Regret Me”

07 “You Were Gone”

08 “More Fun To Miss”

09 “Please”

10 “The River”

11 “No Words”

Aurora is out 3/3 via Atlantic Records. Daisy Jones & The Six also premieres 3/3 on Prime Video.