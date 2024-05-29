Band To Watch: GIFT

To echo one of the most contentiously discussed articles on this website, GIFT are a band. But that wasn’t as apparent on the New York outfit’s 2022 record, Momentary Presence, a solid debut that more or less functioned as a solo project for vocalist-guitarist TJ Freda. Not that Freda necessarily wanted to isolate himself to make that album, but it was more so born out of, to put it euphemistically, extenuating circumstances.

GIFT were a band before the pandemic, but they were forced to go on an unexpected hiatus because of it. The NYC crew played a handful of shows before venues across the globe temporarily (or permanently) had to close their doors. Momentary Presence, Freda half-jokes, was recorded in “a hallway with a laptop.” Now, he has a new place with a dedicated studio for his fellow bandmates — drummer Gabe Camarano, bassist Kallan Campbell, and multi-instrumentalists Jessica Gurewitz and Justin Hrabovsky — to work on material together.

The result of that recent move is Illuminator, GIFT’s second album and first for venerated indie label Captured Tracks, announced today with the release of new single “Going In Circles.” If the record’s spacious arrangements, spellbinding textures, and live-band feel aren’t sufficiently tidy signifiers for the quintet’s more egalitarian approach to music-making, then perhaps the fact that all five members crowd around the laptop camera for this Zoom interview is. Throughout my hour-long chat with the band, various heads pop in and out of frame to deliver answers or quick comments.

“I’m proud of all the growth of everyone as individuals and as a unit to spin a cool thing,” Campbell says. “To witness through the years how things develop and where they will continue to go will be awesome, not only musically but just as individuals.”

Hrabovsky, the quietest of the bunch, sits behind the couch and raises his hand anytime one of the others mentions him in passing. Every now and then, he contributes to the discussion. Much like the communal nature of the band itself, Hrabovsky points to the scattered details and small moments that add up to Illuminator’s composite whole. “I’m really happy with how everything sounds and everyone’s contributions to it,” he explains. “There was a lot of intent on making sure that every part was there to be intentional and to supplement the other parts and that nothing was superfluous. And there was a lot of effort in trying to make a lot of moments within the songs themselves, whether that’s in songwriting or production, everything’s very pointed.”

For instance, take the arpeggiated synths that pop up toward the end of shoegaze banger “Glow,” right before a filtered psych-rock guitar solo comes crashing back into the mix. Or take the subtle, stuttering tones that steady themselves into a soft drone by the time the main guitar hook of “It’s All Too Fast” enters the fold. There’s also the enveloping reverse reverb that swells as Freda’s vocals fade in on “Destination Illumination.” Illuminator is rife with occurrences like these, which come and go as quickly as you register them. It all adds up to a constantly evolving soundscape that makes Illuminator such a consistently engaging listening experience. Like the best shoegaze records, it’s pure headphone candy.

Still, everyone in GIFT is hesitant to wholeheartedly embrace that “shoegaze” label. The Bandcamp tags for opening track and lead single “Wish Me Away” include descriptors like “garage rock” and “neo-psychedelia”; “shoegaze” is nowhere to be found. Given the recent cultural renaissance of shoegaze, which has been so astutely documented by Eli Enis for this site, I ask them how they see themselves within that resurgence. It’s almost like they knew that question was coming; several band members crack a knowing smile like they had placed bets on it. For Hrabovsky, the term has become a hollowed-out shell used to describe a wide swath of music.