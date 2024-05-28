Last month, the Orange County duo Double Wish announced a new EP, Universe Sometimes, and shared lead single “Periwinkle Pantone.” Today, they’re back iwth a second single, “Papers.”

“[It’s] about intoxicating crutches and how hard it could be to take care of yourself, but finding the strength to do so,” the band’s Adam Sabolick said in a statement. “It’s about self-control slipping away, but snatching it full handed at the last second. It’s about overcoming failure with courage and humility — hitting rock bottom but bouncing back.”

Universe Sometimes is out 6/28 via Hit The North.