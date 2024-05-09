Last year, Double Wish released the Light Split Sparkle EP, which later got an expanded edition. Today, the Orange County duo is announcing its follow-up, Universe Sometimes, and sharing the lead single “Periwinkle Pantone.”

Adam Sabolick and Philippe Andre co-wrote “Periwinkle Pantone” with producer Casey Lagos. “This is a song about friendship, and our innate need for one another,” Sabolick explained. He continued:

I wanted to capture the sensation of being stuck inside alone for days because of the rain, and when the weather breaks, getting high and going for a hike with a friend. All the colors of nature become so vivid, the smell of the wet dirt is unforgettable, and the magic of a rainbow curving through the sky. In a lot of ways, lyrically and conceptually, “Periwinkle Pantone” was inspired by those sensations — being alone and then not alone, and partaking in sublime nature together. If the song were a painting, it would be a blissful landscape.

It comes with a music video directed by ronny k and Sabolick. “I am alone searching and longing for something,” he added about the visual. “When the band appears things lighten up and become playful. As with all of our music, there is the constant push and pull between light and dark, happy and sad. I don’t think it’s something we consciously set out to do, I think it’s just the reality of existing.”

Watch it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Floating”

02 “Periwinkle Pantone”

03 “Papers”

04 “Universe Sometimes”

Universe Sometimes is out 6/28 on via Hit The North Records.