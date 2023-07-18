In March, Orange County psych/shoegaze duo Double Wish released their debut EP, Light Split Sparkle. Today, Double Wish are announcing an expanded edition of Light Split Sparkle out August 4 and featuring four extra tracks. One of those tracks is out now; it’s called “Edge To Edge,” and it comes with a video directed by Ryan Contreras.

Speaking about the new single, Adam Sabolick of the band says, “‘Edge To Edge’ is a song about being your own worst enemy… losing control of yourself, fighting urges… it’s ironic how doing the things that are good for you are sometimes the hardest things to do at all.”

Listen to and watch the video for “Edge To Edge” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Know It All”

02 “Sugary Plum”

03 “Fever Dream”

04 “Meadows”

05 “Blue Dream Baby”

06 “Spend (You Got Spent)”

07 “Say This”

08 “Pleasure”

09 “Edge To Edge”

10 “Fever Dream (Yppah Remix)”

TOUR DATES:

07/19 – Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer (w/ Cuffed Up & Chloe Gallardo)

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen

10/21 – Orange County, CA @ Nothing Fest

Light Split Sparkle Expanded Edition is out 8/4 via Hit the North Records/Neon Bloodbath.