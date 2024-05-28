Last fall, the Menzingers released a new album, Some Of It Was True. Today, they’re announcing a deluxe edition of the it, which will be out at the end of the week and include two new tracks. Both of them will be on a limited-edition 7″, which you can pre-order here, and one of them, “Gone West,” is out today.

“We recorded “Gone West” at the same time as Some Of It Was True and although we didn’t think it fit just right on the album, it has some of my favorite guitar and vocal melodies,” the band’s Tom May said The lyrics are a tongue-in-cheek play on accepting the truth of your own mortality. I always thought “goin’ west” was an interesting euphemism for dying; following the sun.”

Listen below.

The Some Of It Was True deluxe edition is out 5/31 via Epitaph.