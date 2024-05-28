The Menzingers – “Gone West”

Ashley Gellman

New Music May 28, 2024 10:39 AM By James Rettig

The Menzingers – “Gone West”

Ashley Gellman

New Music May 28, 2024 10:39 AM By James Rettig

Last fall, the Menzingers released a new album, Some Of It Was True. Today, they’re announcing a deluxe edition of the it, which will be out at the end of the week and include two new tracks. Both of them will be on a limited-edition 7″, which you can pre-order here, and one of them, “Gone West,” is out today.

“We recorded “Gone West” at the same time as Some Of It Was True and although we didn’t think it fit just right on the album, it has some of my favorite guitar and vocal melodies,” the band’s Tom May said The lyrics are a tongue-in-cheek play on accepting the truth of your own mortality. I always thought “goin’ west” was an interesting euphemism for dying; following the sun.”

Listen below.

The Some Of It Was True deluxe edition is out 5/31 via Epitaph.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lizzo Responds To South Park Naming An Ozempic Alternative After Her

3 days ago 0

The Black Keys Share Statement On Canceled Arena Tour, Say Shows Will Be Rescheduled In More Intimate Venues

2 days ago 0

Sting Plays Deep Cuts For The First Time In Decades At Tour Opener With New Power Trio

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest