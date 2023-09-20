The Menzingers – “Come On Heartache”

New Music September 20, 2023 10:17 AM By James Rettig

The Menzingers are a few weeks away from releasing a new album, Some Of It Was True, their follow-up to 2019’s Hello Exile.” They’ve shared “There’s No Place In This World For Me” and “Hope Is A Dangerous Little Thing” from it, and today they’re back with “Come On Heartache,” a rootsy lovesick track which comes with a video shot at Lynnewood Hall in Elkins Park, PA.

“This one felt extra special from the get go, it’s one of our favorites off the album and we hope you enjoy it as much as we do,” the band shared. “Thanks to Britain Weyant & co for crushing the video, and extra thanks to Lynnewood Hall for allowing us to film at their unbelievable location.”

Watch and listen below.

Some Of It Was True is out 10/13 via Epitaph.

